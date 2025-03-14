Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Stephon Castle headshot

Stephon Castle News: Back in starting lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2025

Castle is in the Spurs' starting lineup against the Hornets on Friday, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.

Castle has come off the bench since Feb. 5 following the Spurs' acquisition of De'Aaron Fox (finger) from the Kings. With Fox out for the season, Castle will reenter the starting lineup alongside Chris Paul in the frontcourt. As a starter this season, Castle has averaged 15.1 points, 4.2 assists, 3.2 rebounds and 0.9 steals over 29.7 minutes per game.

Stephon Castle
San Antonio Spurs
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now