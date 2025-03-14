Stephon Castle News: Back in starting lineup
Castle is in the Spurs' starting lineup against the Hornets on Friday, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.
Castle has come off the bench since Feb. 5 following the Spurs' acquisition of De'Aaron Fox (finger) from the Kings. With Fox out for the season, Castle will reenter the starting lineup alongside Chris Paul in the frontcourt. As a starter this season, Castle has averaged 15.1 points, 4.2 assists, 3.2 rebounds and 0.9 steals over 29.7 minutes per game.
