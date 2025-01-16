Stephon Castle News: Back-to-back scoring outbursts

Castle supplied 26 points (9-21 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 6-7 FT), three rebounds and four assists over 32 minutes during Wednesday's 129-115 loss to the Grizzlies.

Castle has found his groove as a starter, scoring 23 points or more in the last two games. The 20-year-old has been filling in for Jeremy Sochan (back) and starting the three games for the Spurs. He's averaging 14.8 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 4.3 assists per game and shooting 40.7 percent from the floor as a starter for San Antonio.