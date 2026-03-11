Stephon Castle headshot

Stephon Castle News: Comes close to double-double

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2026

Castle finished with 18 points (6-12 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 3-4 FT), nine rebounds and six assists over 34 minutes during Tuesday's 125-116 win over Boston.

Castle was coming off a 23-point performance against the Rockets, and even though he couldn't reach the 20-point plateau in back-to-back games -- something he hasn't done since December -- he still posted an impressive stat line overall while ending just one rebound shy of a double-double. Castle is firmly entrenched as the Spurs' starter at the two alongside De'Aaron Fox, and while his numbers in recent weeks have represented a downgrade compared to what he was doing before the break, he remains a productive player. The second-year guard is averaging 15.5 points, 4.4 rebounds, 6.6 assists and 1.0 steals per game in 11 appearances since the All-Star break.

