Stephon Castle News: Comes close to triple-double
Castle ended with 21 points (6-12 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 6-10 FT), eight rebounds, 10 assists and one steal across 35 minutes during Monday's 129-114 victory over the Bulls.
Castle was one of the Spurs' best players in this routine win over the Bulls, and the second-year guard continues to establish himself as a reliable scoring weapon in the backcourt. Castle finished just two boards shy of recording what would've been his second consecutive triple-double, a feat he's achieved twice already in March.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Stephon Castle See More
-
NBA Picks
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Monday, March 30Yesterday
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, March 30Yesterday
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, March 256 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 238 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, March 238 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Stephon Castle See More