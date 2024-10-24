Stephon Castle News: Coming off bench Thursday

Castle will come off the bench in Thursday's regular-season opener versus the Mavericks, Jeff McDonald of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

Castle did not enter the starting five during the preseason so it does not come as a shock that the rookie will play in the bench unit. The 19-year-old will back up Chris Paul and Julian Champagnie in the backcourt, though Castle will likely receive significant minutes in his first NBA game coming off the bench.