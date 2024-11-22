Stephon Castle News: Continues to flourish

Castle closed Thursday's 126-118 victory over Utah with 18 points (6-14 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 5-5 FT), three rebounds, six assists, one block and one steal across 34 minutes.

Castle was San Antonio's second-leading scorer during Thursday's victory over the Jazz. Since moving to the starting lineup, The rookie guard is averaging 13.8 points, 4.7 assists, 2.7 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 30.3 minutes across his last nine appearances. However, Castle is somewhat struggling with his efficiency, as he is shooting just 42.2 percent from the field over that span.