Stephon Castle News: Dishes out nine assists

Castle logged 15 points (5-7 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 5-9 FT), three rebounds and nine assists in 26 minutes during Wednesday's 123-98 victory over the Grizzlies.

Castle has been thriving as a playmaker in recent weeks, and he showed his excellent vision once again Wednesday with nine assists in this blowout win over Memphis. The second-year guard has dished out six or more assists in seven games in a row and is averaging 7.5 dimes, as well as 16.2 points and 4.9 rebounds, per game since the All-Star break.