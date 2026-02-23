Stephon Castle headshot

Stephon Castle News: Double-double in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 23, 2026

Castle chipped in 16 points (7-16 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-3 FT), 11 assists, four rebounds, one block and one steal in 30 minutes during Monday's 114-103 victory over the Pistons.

Castle ran the offense effectively in an impressive win, leading all players in assists. Monday marked the guard's eighth game with double-digit dimes and ninth double-double of the campaign, with his previous one coming in a 40-point triple-double Feb. 7 against the Mavericks. After a solid rookie showing in 2024-25, Castle has taken a noticeable step forward in his second NBA season.

Stephon Castle
San Antonio Spurs
More Stats & News
