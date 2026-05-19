Stephon Castle News: Double-doubles in Game 1 win
Castle logged 17 points (5-14 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 6-7 FT), six rebounds, 11 assists and one steal across 49 minutes during Monday's 122-115 double-overtime victory over the Thunder in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals.
Castle recorded his third double-double of the postseason, helping the Spurs to an emphatic road victory in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals. With De'Aaron Fox (ankle) sidelined, Castle was tasked with doing more of the ball-handling, ending with 11 assists and 11 turnovers. Despite some carelessness with the ball, Castle did an admirable job of finding his teammates, particularly Victor Wembanyama. If Fox is ruled out for Game 2, Castle is likely to serve as the primary ball-handler once again.
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