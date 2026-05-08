Stephon Castle News: Double-doubles in Game 3 win
Castle posted 13 points (3-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 6-8 FT), four rebounds and 12 assists across 40 minutes during Friday's 115-108 victory over the Timberwolves in Game 3 of the Western Conference Semifinals.
Castle became the youngest player in Spurs' history to record a points-assists double-double in a playoff game, a record previously held by Tony Parker. He didn't have his most efficient outing, but he did a phenomenal job running the offense and finished with a plus-17 differential in the win.
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