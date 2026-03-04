Stephon Castle headshot

Stephon Castle News: Double-doubles in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 4, 2026 at 12:51pm

Castle logged 15 points (6-10 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, 10 assists and one steal in 21 minutes during Tuesday's 131-91 win over the 76ers.

The Spurs put this game away in a hurry, and the team was able to rest their starters down the stretch as a result -- no starter logged more than 24 minutes. Fortunately for Castle's fantasy managers, he did some serious damage in his limited shift and continues to play at an elite level.

Stephon Castle
San Antonio Spurs
