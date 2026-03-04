Stephon Castle News: Double-doubles in win
Castle logged 15 points (6-10 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, 10 assists and one steal in 21 minutes during Tuesday's 131-91 win over the 76ers.
The Spurs put this game away in a hurry, and the team was able to rest their starters down the stretch as a result -- no starter logged more than 24 minutes. Fortunately for Castle's fantasy managers, he did some serious damage in his limited shift and continues to play at an elite level.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Stephon Castle See More
-
NBA Picks
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Thursday, February 266 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 266 days ago
-
DFS NBA
NBA Pick'Em Today: Pick6, Sleeper, and PrizePicks for Thursday, February 266 days ago
-
General NBA Article
Fantasy Basketball Trade Tips: Moves One Week Before Fantasy Deadline7 days ago
-
NBA Picks
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Monday, February 239 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Stephon Castle See More