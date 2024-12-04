Stephon Castle News: Drops 16 points in loss

Castle racked up 16 points (5-14 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 5-6 FT), one rebound, three assists and one steal across 34 minutes during Tuesday's 104-93 loss to the Suns.

Although the rookie has a few growing pains to endure, Castle is successfully holding onto a starting role, which he acquired after Devin Vassell was injured. He's yet to give up the role, although Vassell's condition is improving and is grabbing more minutes from Harrison Barnes in the short term. As long as Castle continues to produce, he should have a consistent presence with the first unit.