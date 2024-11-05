Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Stephon Castle headshot

Stephon Castle News: Drops career high in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 5, 2024

Castle put up 11 points (4-10 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, an assist and a block over 20 minutes in Monday's 113-104 loss to the Clippers.

Castle started the second half of Monday's game against the Clippers for Jeremy Sochan (thumb), which paved the way for him to reach double digits in points for the first time in his young career. With Sochan out for an extended period, Castle will likely see an increased role moving forward.

Stephon Castle
San Antonio Spurs
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now