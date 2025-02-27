Stephon Castle News: Drops team-high 22 off bench

Castle ended with 22 points (9-22 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds, five assists and three steals in 30 minutes off the bench during Wednesday's 118-106 loss to Houston.

The rookie wing tied Keldon Johnson for the team lead in scoring as no Spurs starter managed to score even in double digits. It was Castle's best offensive performance since he poured in 33 points against the Hornets on Feb. 7, and it was an impressive bounce-back effort after the UConn product managed only six points combined in the prior two contests. Over 10 games as part of the second unit, Castle is averaging 14.5 points, 3.8 boards, 2.2 assists, 1.5 steaks and 0.9 threes in 22.7 minutes a game.