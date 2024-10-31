Stephon Castle News: Fails to score in 20 minutes

Castle posted zero points (0-5 FG, 0-3 3Pt), two rebounds, one assist and one block over 20 minutes during Wednesday's 105-93 loss to Oklahoma City.

Castle was a no-show in the loss, missing all five of his shot attempts. It's been an underwhelming start to his NBA career, averaging just 5.0 points and 3.5 assists in 20.7 minutes per game. While he could be someone the Spurs lean into a little more as the season progresses, there is no point holding him now given his current role.