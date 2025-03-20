Fantasy Basketball
Stephon Castle News: Fills stat sheet in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 20, 2025

Castle logged 22 points (8-16 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-6 FT), three rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal over 27 minutes during Wednesday's 120-105 win over New York.

Castle has been the most productive rookie in the NBA this season, and it hasn't been even close. This was his 20th game with at least 20 points in 2024-25, and to put things into perspective, no other rookie has recorded even 10 outings with such a scoring figure. Castle has scored in double digits in all but one of his 11 appearances in March, tallying 20.7 points, 4.2 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game over that stretch.

Stephon Castle
San Antonio Spurs
