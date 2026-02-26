Stephon Castle News: Good to go Thursday
Castle (hip) will play Thursday against Brooklyn, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.
The team stated that Castle was expected to play despite being tagged as questionable, and he's since been cleared. The UConn product has scored in double figures in four straight games and is averaging 16.8 points, 4.3 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 1.3 steals over this stretch.
