Stephon Castle News: Heading to bench Wednesday

Castle won't be in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Hawks, Tom Orsborn of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

With De'Aaron Fox set to make his Spurs debut Wednesday, Castle is slated to come off San Antonio's bench for the first time since Jan. 6. Over 17 appearances from the Spurs' second unit, Castle has averaged 7.2 points, 2.8 assists, 2.2 rebounds and 0.6 steals in 18.7 minutes, so his fantasy value appears likely to take a hit with Fox in the mix.