Stephon Castle News: Hits for 15 points in Game 5 win

Castle logged 15 points (6-11 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, five assists and one block across 33 minutes before fouling out of Tuesday's 114-95 victory over the Trail Blazers in Game 5 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

Although Caatle's total wasn't his best, he made a solid contribution on both sides of the ball. Castle's dynamic skill set is a nightmare for opposing defenses, and he took the Trail Blazers to task, averaging 19.8 points, 6.0 assists, 4.0 rebounds, and 0.8 steals over the five-game span.