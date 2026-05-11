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Stephon Castle News: Hits for 20 points in Game 4 loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 11, 2026

Castle notched 20 points (8-17 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT), six rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal across 37 minutes during Sunday's 114-109 loss to the Timberwolves in Game 4 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

Castle delivered a balanced line during the loss, although De'Aaron Fox and Dylan Harper led the team with 24 points each. Castle was expected to be a prime beneficiary following Victor Wembanyama's ejection, but the bulk of the missing production went to Harper. Wembanyama's return will set things back into a normal rhythm for the Spurs, and Castle's steady production will likely continue. Over nine postseason games, Castle is averaging 18.9 points, 6.1 assists and 4.3 rebounds.

Stephon Castle
San Antonio Spurs
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