Stephon Castle News: Hits for 20 points in Game 4 loss

Castle notched 20 points (8-17 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT), six rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal across 37 minutes during Sunday's 114-109 loss to the Timberwolves in Game 4 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

Castle delivered a balanced line during the loss, although De'Aaron Fox and Dylan Harper led the team with 24 points each. Castle was expected to be a prime beneficiary following Victor Wembanyama's ejection, but the bulk of the missing production went to Harper. Wembanyama's return will set things back into a normal rhythm for the Spurs, and Castle's steady production will likely continue. Over nine postseason games, Castle is averaging 18.9 points, 6.1 assists and 4.3 rebounds.