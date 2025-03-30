Stephon Castle News: Hits for 22 in Saturday's loss

Castle registered 22 points (7-18 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 7-10 FT), two rebounds, eight assists and one steal in 30 minutes during Saturday's 121-111 loss to Boston.

The rookie led the Spurs' starting five in scoring, as Castle continues to step up in the absence of the team's two biggest stars, Victor Wembanyama (shoulder) and De'Aaron Fox (finger). Castle has started nine straight games and scored at least 15 points each time, averaging 20.3 points, 5.4 assists, 4.4 boards, 1.4 threes and 1.1 steals as he positions himself for what should be a prominent role in the rotation in 2025-26.