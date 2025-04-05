Stephon Castle News: Just misses triple-double

Castle produced 22 points (8-16 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 5-6 FT), nine rebounds, 11 assists and one steal over 33 minutes during Friday's 114-113 loss to the Cavaliers.

The rookie guard came one board short of his first career triple-double. Castle has looked good to close out his first NBA campaign and hasn't wilted under an increased workload and usage for the injury-plagued Spurs -- while starting the last 13 games, the fourth overall pick in the 2024 Draft has averaged 18.8 points, 5.9 assists, 5.8 boards, 1.4 threes and 1.2 combined steals and blocks in 30.0 minutes a contest.