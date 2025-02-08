Stephon Castle News: Lands career-high 33 points

Castle finished with 33 points (10-15 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 10-11 FT), four rebounds and two assists across 31 minutes during Friday's 117-116 loss to the Hornets.

Castle scored a career-high 33 points despite continuing to come off the bench. The arrival of De'Aaron Fox saw Castle move to the second unit in the previous game, during which he managed just 11 points. While this was a much-improved performance, there is a chance he was simply left on the court as the Spurs made a late run. He should remain a key piece for San Antonio but his playing time could fluctuate from one game to the next.