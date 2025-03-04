Stephon Castle News: Leads second unit in win

Castle finished with 17 points (8-15 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 0-4 FT), six assists, four rebounds and two steals across 27 minutes during Tuesday's 127-113 win over the Nets.

Castle provided a full stat line in the win, leading the second unit in points and assists. The 20-year-old also racked up multiple swipes for the 15th time this season. However, the rookie first-round pick struggled from beyond the arc once again, and he has shot only 24.3 percent from downtown in eight outings since the All-Star break. On the bright side, Castle continues to provide a spark off the bench, averaging 15.4 points across 24.3 minutes per contest in that same eight-game span.