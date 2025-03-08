Stephon Castle News: Leads team with 25 points

Castle produced 25 points (10-17 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), two rebounds and three assists in 26 minutes before fouling out of Friday's 127-109 loss to the Kings.

Castle excelled on a night where De'Aaron Fox was projected to post a big number against his former team. Instead, Castle was the top backcourt option, besting Fox and Chris Paul with a solid and accurate evening. The 2024 first-round pick will likely see more time down the stretch, as he'll move into a full-time role if Paul doesn't sign another one-year deal in the offseason.