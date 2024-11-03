Stephon Castle News: Limited off bench again

Castle contributed three points (1-5 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 0-2 FT) and three rebounds in 15 minutes during Saturday's 113-103 win over the Timberwolves.

Castle was used sparingly once again Saturday, continuing his underwhelming season. Although he was highly touted coming out of the draft, it appears as though he is going to have to bide his time, playing limited minutes off the bench. He is certainly a candidate to be thrust into a larger role if and when San Antonio is eliminated from playoff contention. Until then, it's hard to see him playing more than about 15 minutes per night.