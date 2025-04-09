Stephon Castle News: Logs decent 19/8 line in loss

Castle contributed 19 points (5-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 8-12 FT), one rebound, eight assists and two blocks in 32 minutes during Tuesday's 122-117 loss to the Clippers.

Castle shot up the Kia rookie ladder and appears poised to take the coveted title of Rookie of the Year despite legit challenges from Zaccharie Risacher and Alex Sarr. Castle's late-season run has given him the best odds to win in Vegas, and contender Jaylen Wells' (wrist) season-ending injury has barred him from making a solid last impression. HIs omission could send more votes Castle's way.