Stephon Castle News: Logs team high in boards Tuesday

Castle posted 16 points (6-13 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), eight rebounds, six assists and one block over 35 minutes during Tuesday's 116-105 loss to the Magic.

Castle led the Spurs with a team-high eight rebounds Tuesday, marking just his sixth outing on the season with at least eight boards. The rookie first-round pick also finished with the club's third-highest point total, logging at least 15 points for the 10th time over his last 11 appearances. The 20-year-old should continue to see plenty of opportunity on a non-contending Spurs team that is without its two best players in Victor Wembanyama (shoulder) and De'Aaron Fox (finger).