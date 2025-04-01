Stephon Castle News: Logs team high in boards Tuesday
Castle posted 16 points (6-13 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), eight rebounds, six assists and one block over 35 minutes during Tuesday's 116-105 loss to the Magic.
Castle led the Spurs with a team-high eight rebounds Tuesday, marking just his sixth outing on the season with at least eight boards. The rookie first-round pick also finished with the club's third-highest point total, logging at least 15 points for the 10th time over his last 11 appearances. The 20-year-old should continue to see plenty of opportunity on a non-contending Spurs team that is without its two best players in Victor Wembanyama (shoulder) and De'Aaron Fox (finger).
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now