Stephon Castle News: Massive line in win
Castle chipped in 23 points (9-19 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-6 FT), seven rebounds, eight assists and one steal over 36 minutes during Monday's 119-115 win over the Clippers.
The Spurs improve to 7-2 in March, with Castle putting on another impressive display. During that nine-game stretch, Castle has shot 46.8 percent from the field while averaging 17.1 points, 8.1 assists, 6.0 rebounds, 0.7 steals and 1.6 three-pointers.
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