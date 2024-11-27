Stephon Castle News: Matches season high in victory

Castle ended Tuesday's 128-115 victory over Utah with 23 points (9-20 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 2-4 FT), three rebounds, five assists and one block in 29 minutes.

The backcourt combination of Castle and Chris Paul is reaping benefits for the Spurs, as there is plenty of opportunity for both players to benefit. The 2024 first-round pick has made an immediate contribution and is a key piece responsible for the Spurs' surprising 10-8 record. The UConn product is expected to remain with the first unit for the foreseeable future.