Stephon Castle News: Notches 21 points

Castle recorded 21 points (9-17 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-3 FT), six rebounds, five assists and one steal in 28 minutes during Monday's 128-109 loss to the Grizzlies.

Castle recorded his 10th game of the season with at least 20 points as he continues to trend up for the Spurs -- he's averaging 16.2 points, 4.8 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.8 three-pointers over his last six games. Big changes are coming to San Antonio, however, as the Spurs acquired De'Aaron Fox. Castle is likely to remain very involved in the rotation, but it's hard to see his fantasy value not taking a hit with this move.