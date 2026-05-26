Stephon Castle News: Paces San Antonio in Game 5 defeat

Castle finished with 24 points (7-11 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 7-8 FT), five rebounds, six assists and three steals across 33 minutes during Tuesday's 127-114 loss to Oklahoma City in Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals.

Castle led the Spurs in scoring Tuesday, turning in a highly efficient performance from the floor, though his efforts weren't enough to prevent San Antonio from falling into a 3-2 series deficit. While the star duo of Victor Wembanyama and De'Aaron Fox struggled heavily and combined for just an 8-for-30 shooting night from the field, Castle stepped up to carry the offensive load by missing only four shots all evening. With the team now facing elimination, the sophomore guard should continue to see a massive workload heading into a must-win Game 6 in San Antonio on Thursday.