Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Stephon Castle headshot

Stephon Castle News: Pops in limited minutes

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 24, 2024

Castle produced 17 points (7-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one steal across 13 minutes during Monday's 111-106 loss to the 76ers.

Despite a tiny workload, Castle made the most of his limited minutes. However, he picked up four quick fouls, ruining what could've been a much bigger performance. His counting stats have been solid in December, but he's shooting just 37.3 percent from the field and 22.2 percent from beyond the arc over his last nine games.

Stephon Castle
San Antonio Spurs
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now