Stephon Castle News: Pops in limited minutes

Castle produced 17 points (7-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one steal across 13 minutes during Monday's 111-106 loss to the 76ers.

Despite a tiny workload, Castle made the most of his limited minutes. However, he picked up four quick fouls, ruining what could've been a much bigger performance. His counting stats have been solid in December, but he's shooting just 37.3 percent from the field and 22.2 percent from beyond the arc over his last nine games.