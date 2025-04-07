Fantasy Basketball
Stephon Castle headshot

Stephon Castle News: Posts terrific line in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 7, 2025

Castle produced 22 points (7-17 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 7-9 FT), seven rebounds, five assists and one steal across 31 minutes during Sunday's 120-109 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Castle has been leading the Spurs in usage rate over his last eight outings. His counting stats have been solid with 18.4 points, 7.1 rebounds, 6.6 assists, 0.6 steals and 1.3 three-pointers, but his efficiency is holding him back -- he shot 40.5 percent from the field and 68.9 percent from the line with 3.0 turnovers per game in that stretch.

Stephon Castle
San Antonio Spurs
