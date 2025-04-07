Stephon Castle News: Posts terrific line in loss

Castle produced 22 points (7-17 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 7-9 FT), seven rebounds, five assists and one steal across 31 minutes during Sunday's 120-109 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Castle has been leading the Spurs in usage rate over his last eight outings. His counting stats have been solid with 18.4 points, 7.1 rebounds, 6.6 assists, 0.6 steals and 1.3 three-pointers, but his efficiency is holding him back -- he shot 40.5 percent from the field and 68.9 percent from the line with 3.0 turnovers per game in that stretch.