Stephon Castle headshot

Stephon Castle News: Pours in game-high 33 in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 25, 2026

Castle closed Friday's 120-108 win over Portland in Game 3 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs with 33 points (10-18 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 10-11 FT), two rebounds, five assists and one steal over 34 minutes.

The 33 points led all scorers on the night, as Castle stepped up for the Spurs in the absence of Victor Wembanyama (concussion). Castle is averaging 22.7 points, 5.7 assists, 5.3 boards, 2.0 threes and 1.0 steals in 35.0 minutes to begin the series, and the second-year guard could see elevated usage again in Game 4 on Sunday if Wemby doesn't get cleared to return.

Stephon Castle
San Antonio Spurs
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Stephon Castle See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Stephon Castle See More
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 24
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 24
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
Yesterday
Wembanyama Concussion: When Will Wemby Return for Spurs vs. Trail Blazers?
NBA
Wembanyama Concussion: When Will Wemby Return for Spurs vs. Trail Blazers?
Author Image
Alex Barutha
3 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 21
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 21
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
4 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Playoff Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 19
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Playoff Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 19
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
7 days ago
How to Win Underdog's NBA Playoff Best Ball: 2026 Rankings & Strategy You Need
NBA
How to Win Underdog's NBA Playoff Best Ball: 2026 Rankings & Strategy You Need
Author Image
Ryan Pohle
8 days ago