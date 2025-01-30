Fantasy Basketball
Stephon Castle headshot

Stephon Castle News: Productive in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 30, 2025 at 1:00pm

Castle closed with 20 points (8-15 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and two steals over 33 minutes during Wednesday's 128-116 loss to the Clippers.

Castle has now scored 20 or more points in four of his last 10 outings. While the rookie guard has shown off his ability to get to the rim and make a strong defensive impact, he is converting just 26.1 percent of his 3.8 three-point attempts per contest this season.

