Stephon Castle News: Puts up 20 points in blowout win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 19, 2026

Castle racked up 20 points (8-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, four assists and three steals across 21 minutes during Thursday's 121-94 victory over Phoenix.

Castle needed only 21 minutes to lead the team in scoring, as San Antonio got out to a large lead and was able to empty the bench down the stretch. The UConn product has shown flashes of brilliance lately, dropping 40 points Feb. 7 against Dallas and posting a sharp shooting performance Thursday, but he's also turned in a few duds, including a two-point outing Feb. 10 against the Lakers.

