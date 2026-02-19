Stephon Castle News: Puts up 20 points in blowout win
Castle racked up 20 points (8-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, four assists and three steals across 21 minutes during Thursday's 121-94 victory over Phoenix.
Castle needed only 21 minutes to lead the team in scoring, as San Antonio got out to a large lead and was able to empty the bench down the stretch. The UConn product has shown flashes of brilliance lately, dropping 40 points Feb. 7 against Dallas and posting a sharp shooting performance Thursday, but he's also turned in a few duds, including a two-point outing Feb. 10 against the Lakers.
