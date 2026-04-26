Stephon Castle News: Quickly returns to the bench

Castle (hand) returned to the bench during the second quarter of Sunday's Game 4 of the Western Conference first-round series against Portland, Jared Weiss of The Athletic reports.

Castle briefly went to the locker room to get imaging done on his injured left hand, but the fact that he's back on the bench indicates that he will return to Sunday's contest. If Castle's hand injury is more severe than initially thought, then Dylan Harper and Keldon Johnson would be the next men up for the Spurs.