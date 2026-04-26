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Stephon Castle News: Quickly returns to the bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 26, 2026 at 2:57pm

Castle (hand) returned to the bench during the second quarter of Sunday's Game 4 of the Western Conference first-round series against Portland, Jared Weiss of The Athletic reports.

Castle briefly went to the locker room to get imaging done on his injured left hand, but the fact that he's back on the bench indicates that he will return to Sunday's contest. If Castle's hand injury is more severe than initially thought, then Dylan Harper and Keldon Johnson would be the next men up for the Spurs.

Stephon Castle
San Antonio Spurs
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