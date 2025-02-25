Stephon Castle News: Quiet in loss

Castle totaled four points (1-4 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and four rebounds over 12 minutes during Tuesday's 109-103 loss to New Orleans.

Castle received fewer than 13 minutes of playing time for the first time since Dec. 29, failing to leave a positive impact off the bench. The rookie first-round pick has put together a fairly successful season thus far. However, he has struggled in his last two outings, during which he has accumulated only six points (2-14 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds and two assists across 34 total minutes.