Stephon Castle News: Repeatedly gets to the line
Castle posted 18 points (4-12 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 10-12 FT), two rebounds, five assists and two steals across 25 minutes during Thursday's 126-110 win over the Nets.
Castle did the majority of his damage at the free-throw line, where he scored more than half of his points. The reigning Rookie of the Year extended his string of double-digit scoring to five straight games, averaging 17.0 points during that stretch, which is just above his season average.
