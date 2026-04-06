Stephon Castle News: Returns Monday
Castle (leg) started the second quarter of Monday's game against the 76ers, per the broadcast.
Castle exited to the locker room with 6:13 remaining in the first quarter after colliding with an opposing player. However, the second-year guard returned to the bench shortly thereafter and appears to be good to go for the remainder of the contest.
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