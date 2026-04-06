Stephon Castle headshot

Stephon Castle News: Returns Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 6, 2026

Castle (leg) started the second quarter of Monday's game against the 76ers, per the broadcast.

Castle exited to the locker room with 6:13 remaining in the first quarter after colliding with an opposing player. However, the second-year guard returned to the bench shortly thereafter and appears to be good to go for the remainder of the contest.

Stephon Castle
San Antonio Spurs
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