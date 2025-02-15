Stephon Castle News: Runner-up in Dunk Contest

Castle was the runner up to Mac McClung in the NBA Slam Dunk Contest after scoring 99.6 in the final round.

Castle got the contest started with a nifty reverse windmill dunk that earned a score of 47.2. He followed that up with a lob dunk that scored 47.8, and his cumulative score was enough to beat out Andre Jackson and Matas Buzelis to qualify for the finals against McClung. Castle earned a perfect 50 for his second dunk of the final round, and despite earning a 49.6 on his first dunk, it wasn't enough to unseat McClung, who scored 50 on all four of his dunk attempts of the night. Castle won Rising Stars MVP honors Friday, and the rookie first-round pick will wrap up the weekend by participating in the All-Star Game Tournament on Team Candace, who will face off against Team Shaq in the first round.