Stephon Castle News: Scores 18 points in loss

Castle chipped in 18 points (7-20 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-5 FT), seven rebounds, five assists, two steals and one block across 38 minutes in Tuesday's 106-103 Game 2 loss to the Trail Blazers in the first round of the playoffs.

Castle struggled with efficiency in this one but still led the Spurs in scoring on a night when Victor Wembanyama went down with a concussion in the second quarter. Although Castle didn't deliver his most efficient shooting performance, he contributed across the stat sheet yet again. He's shooting just 33.3 percent from the floor through two first-round games but has recorded 35 points, 14 rebounds and 12 assists in the series. The second-year guard may need to take on an increased role on the offensive end if Wembanyma is unable to return for Friday's Game 3 in Portland.