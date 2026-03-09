Stephon Castle headshot

Stephon Castle News: Scores 23 points vs. Houston

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2026

Castle racked up 23 points (7-13 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 6-7 FT), three rebounds and five assists over 26 minutes during Sunday's 145-120 win over the Rockets.

Castle bounced back from the six-point dud (2-8 FG) he delivered in the win over the Clippers on Friday, and he responded with his best scoring mark since his 40-point explosion against the Mavericks on Feb. 5. Castle has scored in double digits in all but one game since the All-Star break while thriving as a playmaker. Over his last 10 games, he's averaging 15.3 points, 3.9 rebounds, 6.7 assists and 1.1 steals per game.

Stephon Castle
San Antonio Spurs
More Stats & News
