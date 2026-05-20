Stephon Castle News: Scores 25 points with eight assists

Castle totaled 25 points (10-17 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, eight assists and one steal across 38 minutes during Wednesday's 122-113 loss to the Thunder in Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals.

Castle was in attack mode from the jump, throwing down some highlight-reel jams and scoring most of his points in the paint. However, he struggled from beyond the arc, finished with a game-high nine turnovers and was a minus-11 in the nine-point loss. He'll need to do a better job of taking care of the rock when the series returns to San Antonio for Game 3 on Friday.