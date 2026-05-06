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Stephon Castle News: Scores game-high 21 points

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 6, 2026 at 11:58pm

Castle closed Wednesday's 133-95 win over Minnesota in Game 2 of the Western Conference Semifinals with 21 points (6-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 9-9 FT), four rebounds, four assists and two steals across 24 minutes.

Castle needed just 24 minutes to score a game-high 21 points, as the Spurs blew out the Timberwolves, leveling the series at 1-1. It continues what has been an impressive postseason run for the sophomore, having scored at least 15 points in all but one game while also chipping in across all major categories on most nights.

Stephon Castle
San Antonio Spurs
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