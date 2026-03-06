Stephon Castle headshot

Stephon Castle News: Second straight double-double

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2026

Castle finished with 11 points (4-8 FG, 3-4 FT), one rebound, 12 assists, one block and two steals over 35 minutes during Thursday's 121-106 victory over the Pistons.

Castle extended his streak of games with double-digit points to eight outings, averaging 15.5 points per game in that span, but he's also making big strides as a passer. He has three double-doubles with points and assists in that stretch. After averaging 14.7 points and 4.1 assists per game as a rookie in 2024-25, Castle has bested those numbers to 16.4 points and 6.9 dimes per contest as a sophomore. He's forming an excellent backcourt tandem next to De'Aaron Fox.

Stephon Castle
San Antonio Spurs
