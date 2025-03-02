Stephon Castle News: Shines off bench Saturday

Castle totaled 24 points (8-16 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 6-6 FT), three rebounds, seven assists and one steal over 32 minutes during Saturday's 130-128 victory over Memphis.

Castle surpassed the 20-point mark for the second consecutive appearance, and the rookie continues to shine despite not being part of the first unit. He also bounced back from a couple of subpar performances, and he's been a reliable option off the bench for the most part. He's averaging 15.4 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game across 11 contests since moving to the bench in early February.