Stephon Castle News: Showcases talent in huge win

Castle recorded 20 points (5-14 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 7-10 FT), eight rebounds and six assists across 30 minutes during Friday's 144-118 victory over Milwaukee.

Castle reached the 20-point mark for a second consecutive game, but based on how good he's been playing in recent weeks, it shouldn't be surprising to see the rookie floor general turn heads with his play. He's scored in double digits in seven of his last eight starts, averaging 18.3 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.1 assists per contest in that span.