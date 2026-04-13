Stephon Castle News: Sniffs triple-double Sunday
Castle contributed 10 points (3-10 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 11 rebounds, nine assists and one steal in 29 minutes during Sunday's 128-118 loss to Denver.
Castle didn't have his best shooting performance in Sunday's regular-season finale, but the second-year guard still found a way to make an impact and finished just one assist away from posting a triple-double. Castle finishes the regular season with averages of 16.6 points, 5.3 rebounds and 7.4 assists per game across 68 appearances (67 starts).
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