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Stephon Castle News: Sniffs triple-double Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 13, 2026 at 11:03am

Castle contributed 10 points (3-10 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 11 rebounds, nine assists and one steal in 29 minutes during Sunday's 128-118 loss to Denver.

Castle didn't have his best shooting performance in Sunday's regular-season finale, but the second-year guard still found a way to make an impact and finished just one assist away from posting a triple-double. Castle finishes the regular season with averages of 16.6 points, 5.3 rebounds and 7.4 assists per game across 68 appearances (67 starts).

Stephon Castle
San Antonio Spurs
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